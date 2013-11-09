FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 1,000 killed in Philippine city: Red Cross
November 9, 2013 / 12:47 PM / 4 years ago

At least 1,000 killed in Philippine city: Red Cross

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of destroyed houses after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine Red Cross estimated that more than 1,000 people were killed in the coastal city of Tacloban and at least 200 in hard-hit Samar province when one of the strongest typhoons ever to make landfall slammed into the country.

Gwendolyn Pang, secretary general of the Philippine Red Cross, said the numbers came from preliminary reports by Red Cross teams in Tacloban and Samar, among the most devastated areas hit by Typhoon Haiyan on Friday.

“An estimated more than 1,000 bodies were seen floating in Tacloban as reported by our Red Cross teams,” she told Reuters. “In Samar, about 200 deaths. Validation is ongoing.”

She said she expected a more exact number to emerge after a more precise counting of bodies on the ground in those regions.

Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Writing by Jason Szep; Editing by Nick Macfie

