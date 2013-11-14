FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines typhoon death toll at 4,460: U.N., citing government
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 14, 2013 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

Philippines typhoon death toll at 4,460: U.N., citing government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Justin Peach prepares to drop supplies from an MH-60S helicopter at Tacloban Air Base, Philippines, as part of relief efforts following Typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Specialist 3rd Class Ricardo R. Guzman/US Navy/Handout

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations, citing Philippines government figures, on Thursday put the latest death toll from powerful Typhoon Haiyan at 4,460 - almost double the last official number given, but still less than the 10,000 estimated by local authorities.

“As of 13 November, the government reported that 4,460 people have died,” the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in its daily situation report, issued out of Manila and dated November 14.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.