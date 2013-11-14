Philippines typhoon death toll at 4,460: U.N., citing government

Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Justin Peach prepares to drop supplies from an MH-60S helicopter at Tacloban Air Base, Philippines, as part of relief efforts following Typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Specialist 3rd Class Ricardo R. Guzman/US Navy/Handout

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations, citing Philippines government figures, on Thursday put the latest death toll from powerful Typhoon Haiyan at 4,460 - almost double the last official number given, but still less than the 10,000 estimated by local authorities.

“As of 13 November, the government reported that 4,460 people have died,” the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in its daily situation report, issued out of Manila and dated November 14.