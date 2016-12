Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while delivering a speech during the inauguration of a drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation center inside the military headquarters in Fort Magsaysay, in the Nueva Ecija province, north of Manila, Philippines November 29,... REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the telephone on Friday with Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte and invited him to visit the White House next year during a "very engaging, animated" talk, an aide to Duterte said.

The call lasted just over seven minutes, Duterte's special advisor, Christopher Go, said in a text message to media.

Go, Duterte's longtime aide and better known as "Bong Go", said the Philippines president had invited Trump to come to his country next year when it is chair of a series of summits of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

(Reporting by Martin Petty and Manuel Mogato; Editing by Catherine Evans)