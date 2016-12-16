MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told the United States on Saturday to prepare for the eventual repeal of a military deal that allows Washington to deploy troops and equipment for exercises in the country.

Duterte also said the Philippines can survive "without American money" after a U.S. aid agency put on hold a decision to fund anti-poverty programs in the country.

"We do not need you," Duterte said in a news conference after arriving from visits to Cambodia and Singapore. "Prepare to leave the Philippines. Prepare for the eventual repeal or abrogation of the VFA."

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Alison Williams)