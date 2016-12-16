Sumner Redstone to step down from Viacom board
Controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone will step down from the Viacom board of directors after the company's annual meeting in February, according to a company filing on Friday.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told the United States on Saturday to prepare for the eventual repeal of a military deal that allows Washington to deploy troops and equipment for exercises in the country.
Duterte also said the Philippines can survive "without American money" after a U.S. aid agency put on hold a decision to fund anti-poverty programs in the country.
"We do not need you," Duterte said in a news conference after arriving from visits to Cambodia and Singapore. "Prepare to leave the Philippines. Prepare for the eventual repeal or abrogation of the VFA."
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Alison Williams)
Controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone will step down from the Viacom board of directors after the company's annual meeting in February, according to a company filing on Friday.
GENEVA The United States appealed on Friday against a ruling on tax breaks for Boeing, the World Trade Organization said on its website, the latest step in a more than a decade-old transatlantic spat over subsidies for Boeing and Airbus.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were little changed on Friday, while the Dow continued to march towards 20,000, a level it has never breached.