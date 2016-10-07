President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while delivering a speech during the 250th Presidential Airlift Wing (PAW) anniversary at the villamor air base in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA The Philippine military can manage without U.S. aid, the defense minister said on Friday, after President Rodrigo Duterte said the United States and the European Union should withdraw their assistance if they were unhappy with his drugs war.

"I think we can live without (that) aid. Our Congress is actually giving us money now for the procurement of equipment. I believe they will give us more if we don't have a source of other funds," Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana told a foreign correspondents' forum.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Paul Tait)