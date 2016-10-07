Special Report: In Duterte's war on drugs, local residents help draw up hit lists
MANILA There are two versions of how Manila pedicab driver Neptali Celestino died.
MANILA The Philippine military can manage without U.S. aid, the defense minister said on Friday, after President Rodrigo Duterte said the United States and the European Union should withdraw their assistance if they were unhappy with his drugs war.
"I think we can live without (that) aid. Our Congress is actually giving us money now for the procurement of equipment. I believe they will give us more if we don't have a source of other funds," Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana told a foreign correspondents' forum.
WASHINGTON Forty-four Afghan troops visiting the United States for military training have gone missing in less than two years, presumably in an effort to live and work illegally in America, Pentagon officials said.
BRASILIA Brazil's top court has approved a request by prosecutors to split the investigation of dozens of politicians implicated in the sprawling Petrobras corruption scandal by grouping them by the main parties that prosecutors allege received kickbacks.