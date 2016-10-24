France clears 'Jungle' migrant camp in Calais, children in limbo
CALAIS, France France began clearing the sprawling "Jungle" migrant camp on Monday as hundreds gave up on their dreams of reaching Britain, a tantalizingly short sea crossing away.
WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to his Philippines counterpart over the weekend, emphasizing strong and stable ties between the allies after comments by the Philippines president raised questions about bilateral relations, the State Department said on Monday.
State Department spokesman John Kirby said Kerry expressed concern about the tone of remarks by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who has sharply criticized President Barack Obama and talked about a separation from the United States.
Kirby said the phone call on Sunday led Kerry to feel the United States and the Philippines "can work through this." He said Washington has seen no practical action by Manila to move away from ties with the United States.
SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela Masked youths burned rubbish and set up roadblocks in a volatile Venezuelan border city on Monday, witnesses said, in the latest protest over the suspension of a referendum drive to remove socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May tried to persuade the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday to work with her government on a common Brexit negotiating position, but the Scottish leader dismissed the meeting as "deeply frustrating".