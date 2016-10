A member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) stands guard while residents look on near the scene where two suspected drug pushers were killed during a police operation, in metro Manila, Philippines October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

WASHINGTON U.S. Senator Ben Cardin informed the State Department that he would oppose the planned sale of some 26,000 assault rifles to the Philippines' national police, and the sale has not gone ahead, Senate aides told Reuters on Monday.

Aides said Cardin, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was reluctant to provide the weapons given concerns about human rights violations in the Philippines including extrajudicial killings.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)