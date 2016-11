MANILA President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the cancellation on Monday of Philippine's purchase of police rifles from the United States, saying his government will look for a cheaper source.

"We will just have to look for another source that is cheaper and maybe as durable," Duterte said in a televised speech.

The U.S. State Department halted the planned sale of some 26,000 assault rifles to the Philippines' national police after Senator Ben Cardin said he would oppose it, Senate aides told Reuters last month.

(Reporting by Karen Lema)