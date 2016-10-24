FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top American diplomat says U.S. remains strong Philippine ally
#World News
October 24, 2016 / 4:52 AM / 10 months ago

Top American diplomat says U.S. remains strong Philippine ally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The most senior U.S. diplomat for Asia said on Monday that the United States remains a "steady and trusted" partner of the Philippines, but was concerned about recent controversial statements made by President Rodrigo Duterte.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Russel also said that while the United States supports Manila's "effort against the scourge of drugs", Washington was concerned over the loss of lives, which is "not a positive trend" and is "bad for business as well".

Russel made the comments to reporters in Manila after a meeting with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay.

Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Writing by Enrico dela Cruz

