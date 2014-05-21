FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam PM says Chinese oil rig threatens regional peace
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 21, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam PM says Chinese oil rig threatens regional peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - China’s positioning of its biggest mobile oil rig in disputed waters in the South China Sea seriously threatens peace, stability, and maritime safety, Vietnam’s prime minister said on Monday, urging the international community to condemn Beijing’s action.

Nguyen Tan Dung held two-way talks with Philippine President Benigno Aquino during an official two-day visit to Manila to discuss defense and security and economic and cultural ties.

“China’s illegal placement of the oil rig seriously threatens peace, stability, maritime safety and freedom of navigation in the East Sea,” the Vietnamese prime minister said in a statement after the meeting at the presidential palace in Manila.

“The two sides are determined to oppose China’s violations and called on the international community to condemn China’s actions.”

Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.