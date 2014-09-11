Philips, IBA strike partnership deal for cancer centers

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Philips (PHG.AS) and Belgium’s Ion Beam Applications (IBAB.BR) announced a partnership on Thursday designed to combine IBA’s cancer-therapy technology with Philips’ medical imaging systems.

The two companies said in a joint statement that their collaboration would cover sales, marketing, research and development and include equipping molecular imaging centers.

The partnership mirrors one struck in 2012 between Varian Medical Systems (VAR.N) and Siemens Healthcare (SIEGn.DE), the latter making imaging systems as well as particle accelerators.

IBA is concentrated on equipping proton therapy centers, which offer a more targeted treatment of tumors than traditional radiotherapy.

It holds a narrow majority of the market in proton systems, with rivals including Varian, Hitachi (6501.T) and Mitsubishi Electric (6503.T).

It has previously worked with a number of imaging systems companies, including Philips.