Chinese investor bidding for Philips lighting division: Bloomberg
February 29, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese investor bidding for Philips lighting division: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Philips logo is seen at Philips headquarters, where Philips CEO Frans van Houten gave a presentation of the company's 2013 full-year results, in Amsterdam January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

(Reuters) - Chinese investor GO Scale Capital, whose bid for Philips’s (PHG.AS) lighting-components business was blocked by the U.S. government in January, is bidding for the company’s other lighting division, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The unit could fetch about 5 billion euros ($5.43 billion), Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1ThPKB2)

Philips spokesman Steve Klink declined to comment.

Philips’s plan to shed its lighting businesses suffered a setback last month, when a $3.3 billion deal to offload the components division, Lumileds, to a GO Scale Capital-led consortium was blocked by the United States on security grounds.

The agreement was to sell an 80 percent stake in the Lumileds division, based in California.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
