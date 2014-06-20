FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philips electronics says wins patent case against Nintendo in UK
#Technology News
June 20, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Philips electronics says wins patent case against Nintendo in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Philips is seen at the company's entrance in Brussels September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Philips Electronics NV said on Friday it had won a patent infringement cases against Nintendo in the United Kingdom, the first of four lawsuits filed against the Japanese gaming company.

Philips spokesman Bjorn Teuwsen said the patent related to motion and gesture tracking systems used in the Wii game console.

“It’s about a patent for motion, gesture and pointing control that we make available to manufacturers of set-top boxes and games consoles through a licensing program,” he said.

“We’d been trying to come to a licensing agreement with Nintendo since 2011, but since it didn’t work out we started legal action in Germany and the UK in 2012, France in 2013 and in the U.S. last month,” he added.

Philips declined to give any details about any possible financial implications from the ruling.

“We’ve requested fair compensation for the use of our patents,” Teuwsen said.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Anthony Deutsch, editing by William Hardy

