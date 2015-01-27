Philips CEO rules out combined lighting, components business sale

Frans van Houten, chief executive (CEO) of Philips, speaks during the presentation of the 2013 full-year results in Amsterdam, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The chief executive of Philips (PHG.AS) said on Tuesday that a combined sale of its lighting business, together with its lighting components business, is “not on the table”.

Philips plans to separate its lighting arm in a year’s time, most likely with a separate initial public offering of shares.

Frans van Houten said there was “no logic” to suggestions floated in the Dutch media that the two businesses could be sold together.