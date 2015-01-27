FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philips CEO rules out combined lighting, components business sale
January 27, 2015

Philips CEO rules out combined lighting, components business sale

Frans van Houten, chief executive (CEO) of Philips, speaks during the presentation of the 2013 full-year results in Amsterdam, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The chief executive of Philips (PHG.AS) said on Tuesday that a combined sale of its lighting business, together with its lighting components business, is “not on the table”.

Philips plans to separate its lighting arm in a year’s time, most likely with a separate initial public offering of shares.

Frans van Houten said there was “no logic” to suggestions floated in the Dutch media that the two businesses could be sold together.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

