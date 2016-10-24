Philips' quarterly earnings rise but bumps ahead in Europe

A Philips logo is seen at Philips headquarters in Amsterdam, January 28, 2014.

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch healthcare technology and services company Philips (PHG.AS) reported a 14 percent rise in underlying earnings for the third quarter on Monday and a strong order book, sending its shares to their highest since April last year.

Philips is trying to reinvent itself as a healthcare company after spinning off its lighting business in May. Chief Executive Frans Van Houten said it expected further earnings improvements in the fourth quarter, but cautioned on continuing volatility in Europe.

"We need to be realistic that Europe for the next several quarters will at least face a period of uncertainty, driven by both Brexit, but also by potential outcomes of European elections," Van Houten told reporters on a conference call.

Europe makes up less than 25 percent of Philips' sales, however. "If we perform well in the United States and in China then we can certainly weather a few fluctuations in Europe and still grow the company," he said.

The fall in the British pound since the Brexit vote in June has put pressure on revenues in the UK, he said.

Van Houten said the company remains confident it can sell its California-based Lumileds division, which makes LED components for cars, this year and has a "plan B" for Lumileds if no suitable buyer is found. However, he did not elaborate.

The U.S. government blocked a $3.3 billion sale to Asian buyers in January, citing national security concerns.

Philips' adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) rose to 649 million euros ($705 million), from 570 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITA narrowly missed a Reuters poll forecast of 651 million euros but analysts were encouraged by improving margins.

Comparable sales rose 2 percent to 5.9 billion euros. Van Houten said sales at the company's core HealthTech portfolio rose 5 percent, with its order intake up 8 percent.

Philips' shares jumped 4.6 percent to 27.41 euros by 0413 EDT, the highest since April 7, 2015.

"We are happy with another strong quarter of margin improvement, and we believe Philips remains one of the best ideas in the sector," said Morningstar analyst Jeffrey Vonk. He said the shares look undervalued.

"However, more improvements are needed for the HealthTech portfolio to bring the current high single-digit margin level to the long-term margin target in the high teens."

Group sales were dragged lower by the results of Philips Lighting (LIGHT.AS), which is still owned by Philips after being listed in May. Philips Lighting reported a 3.3 percent drop in third-quarter sales last week.

Philips now operates with three main divisions: personal health products, which include sleep masks as well as toothbrushes and shavers; diagnostic products, including high-end medical scanners; and "connected care", a business that collaborates with hospitals to offer software and services.

Margins improved at the first two divisions, but dipped in the third division, leading to group adjusted EBITA of 11 percent of sales, up from 9.8 percent a year ago.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)