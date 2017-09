A tugboat approaches the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier George Washington docked after its arrival at a Manila bay October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will send the USS George Washington aircraft carrier to support relief efforts in the Philippines, as the U.S. military ramps assistance after a devastating typhoon killed an estimated 10,000 people, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Monday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, could not immediately provide further details.

The aircraft carrier has been on a port visit to Hong Kong.