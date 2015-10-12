FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phillips 66 lowers 2016 capex, boosts share buyback
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 12, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Phillips 66 lowers 2016 capex, boosts share buyback

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Phillips 66 oil refinery is viewed from the air in Carson, California August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 set a lower capital budget for 2016 and raised its share buyback plan.

The company said on Monday it would spend $3.6 billion in capital expenditure next year, excluding Phillips 66 Partners’ capital program.

The company’s capital budget was $4.6 billion for the current year, which included $200 million for Phillips 66 Partners, according to a Simmons & Co analyst.

Of the total budget, the refiner plans to invest $2 billion in its midstream business and $1.2 billion in its refining operations.

The company is building a liquids export terminal at Freeport, Texas, expanding its natural gas liquids fractionator in nearby Sweeny and investing in several pipeline projects.

Phillips 66 also raised its share buyback by $2 billion to $9 billion.

Chief Executive Greg Garland said the company planned to increase dividends in 2016.

The company’s shares were up slightly at $83.67 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Friday’s close, the stock had fallen 16.5 percent this year.

Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.