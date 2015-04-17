FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phillips 66 says pipeline leaked diesel into Mississippi River
April 17, 2015 / 11:30 PM / 2 years ago

Phillips 66 says pipeline leaked diesel into Mississippi River

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 said it discovered a diesel fuel leak from a company-operated pipeline between a terminal in Hartford, Illinois, and the terminal’s barge dock on the Mississippi River Friday morning.

The pipeline was shutdown and the source of the leak has been isolated and boomed to ensure additional product does not reach the Mississippi River, a company spokesman said.

The fuel was released into the Cahokia Canalthat empties into the Mississippi River, the company said, adding that it has notified the appropriate regulatory agencies.

The volume of the spill has not yet been determined, the company said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
