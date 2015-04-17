Phillips 66 says pipeline leaked diesel into Mississippi River

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 said it discovered a diesel fuel leak from a company-operated pipeline between a terminal in Hartford, Illinois, and the terminal’s barge dock on the Mississippi River Friday morning.

The pipeline was shutdown and the source of the leak has been isolated and boomed to ensure additional product does not reach the Mississippi River, a company spokesman said.

The fuel was released into the Cahokia Canalthat empties into the Mississippi River, the company said, adding that it has notified the appropriate regulatory agencies.

The volume of the spill has not yet been determined, the company said.