Phillips 66 expects better gasoline margins in summer driving season
April 29, 2016 / 5:05 PM / in a year

Phillips 66 expects better gasoline margins in summer driving season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Independent refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) is seeing better gasoline margins in the second quarter after low margins and glutted stocks hurt profits in the first three months of 2016, executives told analysts on Friday.

Executives expect to clear storage overhangs on strong refinery runs leading into the summer driving season and “good” distillate export demand in China, India, West Africa and Latin America, President Tim Taylor said during a quarterly earnings call.

Reporting By Kristen Hays

