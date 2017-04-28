FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Phillips 66's profit jumps 39 percent on $423 million gain
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 28, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 4 months ago

Phillips 66's profit jumps 39 percent on $423 million gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Phillips 66 gas pump is seen at a station in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016.Jim Young

(Reuters) - U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a $423 million one-time gain from the consolidation of a petroleum coking venture.

The company also gained from a rise in refining margins, which helped mitigate the impact of higher costs and a fall in volumes, caused by heavy maintenance activity.

Excluding one-time items, loss in Phillips 66's refining business narrowed to $2 million in the first quarter, from $95 million, a year ago.

Realized margins improved to $8.55 per barrel in the first quarter from $6.47 in the fourth.

Robust demand for refined products and declining inventories are offering a glimmer of hope to refiners, whose margins fell sharply in 2016 due to a glut of gasoline and diesel.

Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N), the biggest among U.S. oil refiners, also reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as sales in its refining business surged 40 percent.

Phillips 66's consolidated earnings rose to $535 million, or $1.02 per share, in the first quarter, from $385 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.