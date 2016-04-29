FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phillips 66's profit misses as margins shrink
April 29, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Phillips 66's profit misses as margins shrink

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Phillips 66 oil refinery is viewed from the air in Carson, California August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by lower margins for gasoline and other refined products.

“Crack spreads” - the difference between the cost of crude and refined products often used to estimate refining margins - have slumped as output exceeds demand, causing inventories to swell.

Earnings in Phillips 66’s refining business plunged 84 percent in the first quarter.

Rival Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) barely eked out a profit in the first quarter, hurt by weak crack spreads.

Phillips 66’s consolidated earnings fell to $385 million, or 72 cents per share, in the quarter, from $987 million, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were 67 cents per share, widely below the average analyst estimate of 87 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares were down 1.3 percent at $86.67 in premarket trading on Friday.

Up to Thursday’s close of $87.79, the stock had risen 7 percent so far this year.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
