A Phillips 66 sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as cost cutting helped offset a fall in refining margins, and the company lowered its full-year capital expenditure estimate by more than a fifth.

U.S. refiners are in the midst of their worst year since the shale boom began in 2011. High fuel inventories have punished margins this year, forcing some refiners to voluntarily cut production, delay capital work, lay off workers and slash employee benefits.

"This year we are delivering record operational excellence results, managing costs, executing our major projects and maintaining disciplined capital allocation," Chief Executive Greg Garland said on Friday.

The Houston-based company cut its capital expenditure budget for the year to $3 billion from $3.9 billion.

Phillips 66 said its refineries functioned at 97 percent capacity in the third quarter, compared with 100 percent utilization in the second quarter.

Refining earnings fell 82.4 percent to $177 million in the third quarter and refining margins fell to $7.23 per barrel from $13.96 per barrel, a year earlier.

Phillips 66's consolidated earnings fell to $511 million, or 96 cents per share, in the quarter from $1.58 billion, or $2.90 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 per share above analysts' average estimate of 88 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S,

Up to Thursday's close, shares of the company had fallen about 2.2 percent this year.

(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)