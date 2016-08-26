FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Phillips 66 delays planned SRU maintenance at Borger, Texas refinery: filing
August 26, 2016 / 5:32 AM / a year ago

Phillips 66 delays planned SRU maintenance at Borger, Texas refinery: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A gas price sign is seen at a Phillips 66 station on Westheimer Road in Houston, Texas December 16, 2014.Daniel Kramer

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 has decided to delay a planned maintenance on a sulfur recovery unit (SRU) that was scheduled for Friday at its 146,000 barrel-per-day Borger, Texas, refinery, a filing with the Texas Commision on Environmental Quality said.

"Phillips 66 will submit a new planned maintenance emission event in conjunction for the Sneed Booster SRU shutdown and startup," the filing said.

A sulfur recovery unit extracts sulfur from hydrogen sulfide that has been removed from motor fuel feedstocks in compliance with U.S. environmental rules. An SRU outage can force a cut in production to prevent excess amounts of hydrogen sulfide in motor fuels.

Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
