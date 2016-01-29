FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phillips 66 may consider higher stake in Bakken pipeline project
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 29, 2016 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Phillips 66 may consider higher stake in Bakken pipeline project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 (PSX.N) may consider increasing its 25 percent stake in Energy Transfer Partners’ pipeline project to move North Dakota Bakken oil to Illinois, but the company’s current commitment “is where we would like it to be at this point,” President Tim Taylor told analysts on Friday.

Energy Transfer on Wednesday said it was evaluating financing of its Bakken pipeline, and that measure would “materially reduce the direct spending required” for it.

The new Bakken line would connect to a second Illinois-to-Texas line converted from natural gas to move crude. Phillips 66 said on Wednesday the entire system is on schedule to start up by the end of 2016.

Reporting By Kristen Hays

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.