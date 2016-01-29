Phillips 66 may consider higher stake in Bakken pipeline project

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 (PSX.N) may consider increasing its 25 percent stake in Energy Transfer Partners’ pipeline project to move North Dakota Bakken oil to Illinois, but the company’s current commitment “is where we would like it to be at this point,” President Tim Taylor told analysts on Friday.

Energy Transfer on Wednesday said it was evaluating financing of its Bakken pipeline, and that measure would “materially reduce the direct spending required” for it.

The new Bakken line would connect to a second Illinois-to-Texas line converted from natural gas to move crude. Phillips 66 said on Wednesday the entire system is on schedule to start up by the end of 2016.