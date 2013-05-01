Phillips 66 quarterly profit more than doubles

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) on Wednesday said its quarterly profit more than doubled ,as it benefited from processing lower-cost crude oil derived from American shale deposits.

The Houston-based company, which operates 15 refineries and has a large chemical business, reported first-quarter earnings of $1.41 billion, or $2.23 per share.

Phillips 66, which was split off from ConocoPhillips (COP.N) in May 2012 and was thus not independent in the first quarter of 2012, said comparable profit for the year-ago period was $636 million, or $1.00 per share.