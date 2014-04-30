FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golden Gate close to $800 million deal for Phillips-Medisize: sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 30, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 3 years ago

Golden Gate close to $800 million deal for Phillips-Medisize: sources

Greg Roumeliotis, Soyoung Kim

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital is in advanced talks to acquire Phillips-Medisize Corp, a provider of medical device manufacturing services, from buyout firm Kohlberg & Co LLC for close to $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Golden Gate has prevailed over other private equity bidders in an auction for Phillips-Medisize and is trying to finalize the terms of a purchase agreement, the people said.

The people asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Representatives for Kohlberg and Phillips-Medisize did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Golden Gate declined to comment.

Founded in 1964 as Phillips Plastics Corp, Phillips-Medisize produces parts for the medical and drug delivery industries, including surgical instruments, infusion pumps, spinal surgery kits and molded parts for syringes used for insulin injections.

Kohlberg acquired Phillips Plastics in 2010, and in 2011 Phillips Plastics in turn acquired Medisize Corp from Swedish private equity firm Ratos AB (RATOb.ST) to create Hudson, Wisconsin-based Phillips-Medisize.

Phillips-Medisize has annual sales of over $500 million, according to its website. It employs over 3,100 people in 19 locations throughout the United States, Europe, Mexico and China.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.