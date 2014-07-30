Exclusive: Insurer Phoenix Companies hires banks for sale: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Troubled life insurer and annuity provider The Phoenix Companies Inc PNX.N has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Sandler O‘Neill and Partners to explore a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based insurance holding company, with a market capitalization of around $271 million, launched its sale process earlier this month, contacting potential buyers, the people said.

Representatives from Phoenix, Goldman Sachs and Sandler O‘Neill declined to comment.