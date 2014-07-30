FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Insurer Phoenix Companies hires banks for sale: sources
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 30, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Insurer Phoenix Companies hires banks for sale: sources

Mike Stone

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Troubled life insurer and annuity provider The Phoenix Companies Inc PNX.N has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Sandler O‘Neill and Partners to explore a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based insurance holding company, with a market capitalization of around $271 million, launched its sale process earlier this month, contacting potential buyers, the people said.

Representatives from Phoenix, Goldman Sachs and Sandler O‘Neill declined to comment.

Reporting By Mike Stone in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.