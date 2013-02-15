FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top photo prize for picture of dead Gaza children
#World News
February 15, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Top photo prize for picture of dead Gaza children

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fabio Bucciarelli of Italy, a photographer working for the Agence France-Presse, has won the second prize in the Spot News Stories category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with the series "Battle to death". The picture shows a Free Syrian Army fighter taking up a position during clashes against government forces in the Sulemain Halabi district. in Aleppo, taken on October 10, 2012 and distributed by the World Press Photo Foundation February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabio Bucciarelli/Agence France-Presse/World Press Photo/Handout

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A photograph of two dead children, who were killed in an Israeli missile strike on Gaza City, won the top World Press Photo prize on Friday for Swedish photographer Paul Hansen of newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

The photograph shows a group of men bearing the bodies of two-year-old Suhaib Hijazi and her brother Muhammad, 3, as they were taken to the mosque for a burial ceremony.

“The strength of the picture lies in the way it contrasts the anger and sorrow of the adults with the innocence of the children,” Mayu Mohanna, a member of the jury, said of the photograph which was named World Press Photo of the Year 2012.

Ammar Awad of Reuters received an honorable mention in the General News single category for his photograph “Israeli Border Police Pepper spray Palestinian Protester”.

Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
