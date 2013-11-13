Chip gear maker Photronics' forecast misses market expectations

(Reuters) - Chip gear maker Photronics Inc (PLAB.O) forecast fourth quarter results that fell short of analysts’ expectations mainly due to delayed orders from an Asian foundry customer.

The company, which makes high-precision quartz photomasks for integrated circuits, forecast earnings of 6 cents to 7 cents per share, on revenue of about $105-$106 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 12 cents on revenue of $112.6 million in the quarter ended November 3, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company will release fourth-quarter results on December 11.