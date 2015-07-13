FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's PICC buys $1.63 billion Industrial Bank shares
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 13, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

China's PICC buys $1.63 billion Industrial Bank shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd said it had bought an aggregate 3.19 percent of Industrial Bank Co Ltd for 10.1 billion yuan ($1.63 billion).

The insurer’s units, PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd and PICC Life Insurance Co Ltd, bought 280.74 million shares and 327.64 million shares respectively of Industrial Bank in the open market using insurance funds on July 9, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday.

The insurer held 14.06 percent of the Shanghai-listed bank after the acquisitions, up from the previous 10.87 percent.

China shares rebounded sharply last Thursday as a fresh round of government support measures stemmed panic selling.

($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.