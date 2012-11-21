FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cornerstones pledge $1.35 billion to PICC's HK IPO: sources
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 21, 2012 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

Cornerstones pledge $1.35 billion to PICC's HK IPO: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese state utility State Grid Corp STGRD.UL and machinery maker Sinomach were among a group of 16 companies that pledged $1.35 billion as cornerstone investors in PICC Group’s up to $3.6 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Wednesday.

State Grid agreed to buy $300 million worth of shares in the IPO, added the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Chinese machinery group China National Machinery Industry Corporation (Sinomach) CNMAC.UL pledged $150 million, while fund manager Munsun AM agreed to another $140 million.

People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd, one of the country’s largest insurers, set the price for the IPO, the largest in Hong Kong in two years, earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.