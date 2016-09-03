FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2016 / 10:32 AM / a year ago

AIG seeking to raise $190 million by selling remaining China insurer shares: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York's financial district March 19, 2015.Brendan McDermid

HONG KONG (Reuters) - American International Group (AIG.N) (AIG) is seeking to raise about $190 million by selling its remaining shares in China's PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (2328.HK), according to a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR on Saturday.

AIG is offering 111 million shares at a floor price of HK$13.39 each, representing 0.5 percent discount to PICC Property and Casualty's last traded price, the terms showed.

AIG has been steadily selling down its stake in PICC over the past two years and has raised about $2.6 billion prior to Saturday's trade. AIG acquired shares in PICC Property and Casualty ahead of the Chinese insurer's Hong Kong IPO in 2003.

AIG was not available for immediate comment. PICC could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Jon Boyle

