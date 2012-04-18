Pick n Pay misses profit expectations

JOHANNESBURG, April 18 - South Africa’s No.2 food retailer, Pick n Pay (PIKJ.J), reported a 15 percent fall in full-year profit on Wednesday, missing expectations, hit by costs related to its shopper loyalty program and investments in its supply chain.

Pick n Pay said diluted headline earnings per share for continuing operations fell 15.3 percent to 157.67 cents in the year to end-February, below the average estimate of 171.52 cents in a poll of 12 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-off and non trading items.

While consumers warm up to spending in Africa’s biggest economy thanks to lower interest rates, Pick n Pay has yet to see the benefits as it is spending heavily to improve its supply chain and protect market share as competition intensifies.

“We have another two years of heavy investment in our transformation plan, and so the degree to which we are going to carry on growing from now on is going to be muted,” deputy CEO Richard van Rensburg told a results presentation.

Inflationary pressure on consumers and a sluggish economy added an “element of fragility” to recovery at the family-run company, he added.

Pick n Pay said sales rose 8.1 percent to 55.3 billion rand ($7.09 billion).

As part of an aggressive expansion strategy, it is planning to open 31 new grocery stores within the next year, and 10 premium stores over the next 3 to 5 years.

The company also plans to enter the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Malawi in the next 12 months, its chairman Gareth Ackerman told a Reuters Africa Investment Summit, as the merchant stretches its presence on the continent.

The company declared a final dividend per share of 108.35 cents for Pick n Pay Stores and 52.57 cents for Pick n Pay Holdings.

Pick n Pay shares were up 2.1 percent at 43.20 rand, compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the broader All-share index .JALSH.