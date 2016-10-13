Pico shares rise nearly 12 percent day after CEO firing

(Reuters) - Shares of Pico Holdings Inc rose almost 12 percent in heavy trading on Thursday as investors welcomed the company's firing of Chief Executive John Hart on the previous day.

Shares of Pico, a holding company that had been under pressure by activist investors, hit their highest level since September 2015 and were on track for their biggest daily percentage gain in 7-1/2 years.

The company, whose holdings are mainly water and real estate, said on Thursday that Hart has also been fired as CEO of its subsidiary, Vidler Water Company, and that Pico's board and new management have created a detailed plan to monetize assets and return capital to shareholders.

Pico announced a plan last November to monetize its assets and return capital to shareholders via stock repurchases, special dividends or other methods.

But activist investor River Road Asset Management, which owned 7.5 percent of the company's stock as of June 30, had complained that Hart's employment agreement did not align with that plan.

"Actions taken by the board yesterday will help shareholder value. We think it'll increase the pace of monetization for the assets of Pico," Justin Akin, a River Road portfolio manager said in an interview.

Akin said he believes Vidler's water assets in particular were worth "substantially more than their book value."

River Road wrote to Pico in May, criticizing Hart's compensation agreement as lacking proper accountability. "If Pico is truly in wind-down mode, why sign the CEO to a 5-year deal that does not strategically align with the announcements made on investor day," River Road had asked.

Pico named Maxim Webb, who has been chief financial officer since 2001, as the company's new CEO. It named John Perri, president since 2010, the new CFO. It also appointed Dorothy Timian-Palmer as CEO of Vidler.

The stock was up 11.3 percent at $12.01 in late afternoon trading on the Nasdaq. Trading volume had exceeded 3.7 times the 10-day moving average by 3:14 p.m. EDT (1914 GMT).