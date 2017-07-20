Asset manager Pictet appoints three non-executive directors

(Reuters) - Pictet Asset Management Holding SA said it appointed three senior executives to its board, effective July 1.

Massimo Tosato, Rolf Banz and Richard Heelis joined the firm's board as non-executive directors, the Swiss investment manager said.

Tosato currently serves as chief executive of Italy-based asset manager Quaestio Capital.

Banz held senior positions at Pictet Asset Management for 15 years, most recently as a director of several of the company's operating units. Heelis retired from his position as head of equities in March after 17 years at the company.