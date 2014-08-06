Ukraine restricts pig imports over disease fears

GENEVA (Reuters) - Ukraine has introduced emergency restrictions on the import of pigs and pork products from nine countries including Poland, Russia, China and the United States, it said in documents filed at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday.

Ukraine said porcine epidemic diarrhea had been identified in Canada, China, Columbia, Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico and the United States, so it was temporarily banning their exports of live pigs and feed produced from pork products.

The restriction came into force on July 25, Ukraine said.

The disease has already killed around 8 million pigs in the United States, or about 10 percent of the country’s hog herd, pushing live hog and retail pork prices to record highs as supplies have been cut.

It also put a temporary ban on Polish exports of animals susceptible to African swine fever, as well as their products, raw materials and semen, effective from July 25, following an outbreak of the disease among pigs in Poland.

It put a restriction on the same products from Russia from July 21 after an outbreak affected the regions of Bryansk, Orenburg and Kursk, Ukraine’s document said.