Pilgrim's Pride to invest $25 million in new feed mill, upgrades

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC.O), the second largest chicken producer in the world, will invest $25 million to build a new feed mill and renovate its poultry processing plant, both in Alabama, the company said on Wednesday.

Construction of the feed mill, to be located in Pinckard, Alabama, will begin within the next 30 days, said the company that is majority owned by JBS SA (JBSS3.SA).

A $10 million renovation of Pilgrim’s existing Enterprise, Alabama, processing plant will occur over the next six months.

The company’s Enterprise poultry plant processes more than 1 million birds per week and supplies products to some of the country’s leading food service and restaurant chains.

Work on the new feed mill in Pinckard will replace the existing facility and employ more than 25 people, the company said.