California college savings plan pulls out of Pimco fund: Treasurer
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Best of Emmys
October 10, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

California college savings plan pulls out of Pimco fund: Treasurer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of investment firm PIMCO is shown in this photo taken in Newport Beach, California January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

NEW YORK (Reuters) - California’s 529 college savings plan ScholarShare has pulled its $262 million investment from Pimco’s total return fund following the departure of the bond firm’s co-founder Bill Gross, the state’s Treasurer office said on Friday.

ScholarShare moved the $262 million into TIAA-CREF’s Bond Plus Fund Institutional Share Class, the statement from State Treasurer Bill Lockyer said.

Gross, one of the bond market’s most renowned investors and the manager of the Pimco Total Return Fund, quit Pacific Investment Management Co for distant rival Janus on Sept. 26.

Since Gross’s departure, Pimco has seen heavy outflows, with $23.5 billion leaving the flagship Total Return Fund in September alone.

Reporting by Karen Pierog and Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
