Pimco chief Ivascyn says final investment calls rest with him

The headquarters of investment firm PIMCO is shown in this photo taken in Newport Beach, California January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pimco’s new investment chief Dan Ivascyn, who replaced Bill Gross two weeks ago, said he has no issues breaking with the majority opinion of the global fund manager’s investment committee, but said he does not foresee that happening often.

“Bill and Mohamed clearly had a high-profile role, but Pimco’s macro thesis, Pimco’s portfolio positioning has always been a team effort,” Ivascyn said of Gross and his one-time heir apparent, Mohamed El-Erian.

Ivascyn, as Pacific Investment Management Co’s group chief investment officer, will lead the investment committee that shapes portfolios for the firm’s fixed-income and multi asset funds. The committee, which includes new portfolio managers of the flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, sets target ranges for how much duration, credit risk, volatility, among other factors, Pimco funds would be exposed to.

Ivascyn said in telephone interviews over the past week he prefers consensus when making investment decisions, but is not opposed to making his own call when necessary.

“I am very willing and will serve in that role if necessary but I think it’s important for people to understand that that doesn’t happen that often,” Ivascyn said. “If we are split and it does require a decision, I will certainly do that.”

Gross, who made a stunning departure on Sept. 26 from Pimco for Janus Capital Group Inc, said in his first public webcast last week that group meetings, with too many opinions, can muddle an investment process: “Your vote, your vote, your vote, your vote tends to produce a mush in the middle, a consensual type of portfolio that really doesn’t do much.”

Since Gross’s departure, Pimco has seen heavy outflows, with $23.5 billion leaving the Pimco Total Return Fund in September alone.

Ivascyn said he handpicked three of his deputies, Scott Mather, Mark Kiesel and Mihir Worah, to take over Gross’s Pimco Total Return Fund, with assets under management of $201.6 billion as of Sept. 30. “We tried to put together the team with the greatest chance of success under the day-to-day oversight of Scott Mather,” Ivascyn said.

Ivascyn said the Pimco Total Return Fund will continue to reflect the views of the Newport Beach, California-based firm’s investment committee. “So Scott and team are going to be required to manage within those targets and pre-specified ranges which they will contribute to in their role as members of the Investment Committee,” Ivascyn said.

“Day-to-day decision making regarding where to be in that range or whether a bond makes it in or out of a portfolio, will be handled by Scott Mather.”

Pimco, a unit of German multinational financial services company Allianz SE, said late Friday that Pimco had assets under management of $1.876 trillion as of Sept. 30, a 5 percent drop in the third quarter. Pimco had total assets under management of $1.973 trillion as of June 30, 2014.