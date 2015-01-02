Pimco Total Return Fund posts 20th straight month of outflows in December

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund posted its 20th straight month of outflows in December, totaling $19.4 billion, compared with $9.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to a statement by Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday.

As of the end of December, the Pimco Total Return Fund had assets of $143.4 billion.

The Pimco Total Return fund posted a net of fee return of 1.32 percent in the fourth quarter, 0.22 percent above the Morningstar Intermediate-Term Bond Average.