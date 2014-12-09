Pimco flagship fund ups U.S. government-related holdings to 37 percent in November

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, whose long-time manager Bill Gross departed unexpectedly on Sept. 26, ended November with a slight increase in U.S. government-related holdings.

The Pimco Total Return Fund had exposure in November of 37 percent in U.S. government-related securities, up from 35 percent the previous month, according to the Newport Beach, Calif.-based firm’s website on Tuesday.

The Pimco Total Return Fund posted its 19th straight month of outflows in November, totaling $9.5 billion. The pace of withdrawals has slowed since the contentious departure of Gross for smaller rival Janus Capital Group Inc.

“We’ve been very stable in implementing our investment process from the first day of Bill’s departure,” Dan Ivascyn, who replaced Gross, said in an interview last week.

In November, the $162.8 billion Pimco Total Return Fund, under a new team led by long-time Pimco portfolio manager Scott Mather, posted returns of 1.00 percent, beating 99 percent of its intermediate-term category group, according to Morningstar data.

U.S. government-related securities may include nominal and inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures and options, agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed corporate securities, and interest rate swaps.

The fund’s exposure in emerging markets stayed steady at 16 percent in November, Pimco said.

The Pimco Total Return Fund also increased its exposure in mortgages, its second biggest holdings next to U.S. government-related bonds, to 23 percent in November from 22 percent in October, Pimco added.

Pimco left its exposure in U.S. credit unchanged at 13 percent in November and decreased its holdings in non-U.S. developed debt to 6 percent in November from 12 percent in October.

The Pimco Total Return Fund saw cash equivalents unchanged at 46 percent.

But that was being counterbalanced by a negative 48 percent exposure in a category described as “net offset related to derivatives.” In comparison, it was negative 50 percent in October.

The derivatives category involves offsets associated with investments in futures, swaps and other derivatives. Such offsets may be taken at the notional value of the derivative position, which in certain instances may exceed the actual amount owed on such position, Pimco said.