FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pimco still sees longer-term value in Russian bonds - paper
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
December 20, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco still sees longer-term value in Russian bonds - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The world’s biggest bond investor Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) sees the economic crisis in Russia having only a limited impact on the financial system in the longer run, investment chief Dan Ivascyn told a German newspaper.

“Selected Russian bonds remain value-creating in the long run,” Ivascyn told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in a summary of an interview to be published on Sunday.

Ivascyn, who took the reins after co-founder and former investment chief Bill Gross abruptly quit in September, also said he expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next year.

“We believe that (Federal Reserve Chair) Janet Yellen will do this so carefully and with such restraint that there won’t be major asset price declines,” he said.

U.S. based Pimco’s funds have suffered from ill-timed investments in Russia, Ukraine, Brazil and Venezuela, along with the ongoing flight by investors from emerging markets.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.