California plan seeks replacement to a Pimco unconstrained fund

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The $2.3 billion Sonoma County Employees’ Retirement Association is conducting a replacement search for Pimco’s unconstrained fixed-income fund, senior investment officer James Failor said on Thursday.

The plan terminated Pimco at its Oct. 16 investment meeting from a $65 million unconstrained fixed-income mandate due to organizational changes surrounding the departure from Pimco of co-founder Bill Gross.

“Obviously, if Bill leaves, there is a domino effect, there are major organizational changes,” Failor said.

Gross resigned on Sept. 26 to join rival Janus Capital Group. Investors pulled $25.5 billion from Pacific Investment Management Co’s U.S. open-end funds in September, according to Morningstar data.

General investment consultant Hewitt EnnisKnupp is handling the invitation-only search, Failor said, adding that only firms that are already buy-rated by the consultant will be considered.

Failor said the plan is not accepting calls regarding the search and firms that contact staff will not be considered.

Pimco also manages an $86 million portfolio for the plan in its Total Return Fund, which was placed on watch at the meeting for the same organizational concerns.