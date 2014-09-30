FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's St. James's Place replaces Pimco on multi asset fund
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
September 30, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 3 years ago

UK's St. James's Place replaces Pimco on multi asset fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James’s Place has replaced Pimco as the manager of its Multi Asset fund, less than a week after the resignation of Pimco’s Chief Investment Officer, Bill Gross, roiled global fixed income markets.

The Multi Asset fund will now be run by three new investment managers, St. James’s Place said in a statement on Monday, including teams from Invesco Perpetual, Schroders and U.S.-based Payden & Rygel.

Pimco manages a total of £944 million ($1.5 billion) for St. James’s Place in a multi asset strategy, split among life, pension, unit trust and international funds.

The switch from Pimco will take effect on Nov. 10, according to the statement.

A spokeswoman for St. James said the company decided to shift its funds away from Pimco before the resignation of Gross on Friday.

Bill Gross, the bond market’s most renowned investor, quit Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc, the day before he was expected to be fired from the huge investment firm he co-founded more than 40 years ago.

St. James’s Place currently has £49 billion ($79 billion) under management.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.