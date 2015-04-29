FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill Gross calls Pimco's hire of Ben Bernanke a 'great' move: CNBC
April 29, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Bill Gross calls Pimco's hire of Ben Bernanke a 'great' move: CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bill Gross of Janus Capital Group Inc JNS.N said on CNBC on Wednesday that Pimco’s hire of ex-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will be good for his former firm.

“I think that’s great,” Gross said about news Bernanke is joining Pimco as a senior adviser. “We have always been a supporter at Pimco of Ben Bernanke and I think they can benefit from him. Perhaps I’ll sneak over and take a listen myself.”

Gross, who co-founded Pacific Investment Management Co in 1971 and built it into one of the largest investment firms in the world, abruptly departed for Denver-based Janus in late September.

Former Fed chair Alan Greenspan, Bernanke’s predecessor, also consulted for Pimco, which is owned by Germany’s Allianz SE (ALVG.DE), between 2007 and 2011.

“Pimco hired Alan Greenspan,” Gross said. “Bill Thompson (who was CEO of Pimco for 15 years) and I get together 9-10 years ago and brought in Alan Greenspan four times a year for some quarterly discussions. And I think that’s great.”

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
