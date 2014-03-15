FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pimco CEO Hodge says El-Erian's departure caught all by surprise: paper
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 15, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Pimco CEO Hodge says El-Erian's departure caught all by surprise: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PIMCO Japan Ltd managing director Douglas Hodge speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Pimco Chief Executive Douglas Hodge said the resignation of his predecessor Mohamed El-Erian caught everybody by surprise but an internal succession plan enabled the bond fund manager to distribute his tasks swiftly.

“Mohamed El-Erian’s departure was a very personal decision and was a big surprise for all of us,” Hodge was quoted as telling German newspaper Euro am Sonntag on Saturday.

El-Erian, who had been widely seen as co-founder Bill Gross’s heir apparent, stunned the investment community in January by announcing his departure. He will leave Pimco, a unit of Germany’s Allianz (ALVG.DE), Europe’s largest insurer, in mid-March.

Several U.S. institutional investors have said they are closely monitoring the developments at Pimco in the wake of El-Erian’s abrupt resignation as CEO and ensuing acrimony between him and Gross.

Hodge said El-Erian’s departure was the third change at the top of management in the company’s 43-year-history.

“But we have always of course a succession plan and a strong team. That’s why we could quickly distribute Mohamed’s tasks internally,” he said.

He also said the realignment in responsibilities would enable Pimco to make some changes in order to cope with the immense growth in the past years as well as changes in market conditions and customer demands.

Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.