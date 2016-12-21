The offices of Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) (L) are shown in Newport Beach, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. bond fund manager Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco) named Jeffrey Thompson as executive vice president and portfolio manager of its commercial real estate team.

Prior to joining Pimco, Thompson worked at Annaly Capital Management as managing director and co-head of the commercial real estate group. bit.ly/2hrC4D4

Thompson will be based in New York and report to Pimco's co-heads of U.S. commercial real estate John Murray and Devin Chen.

Pimco, which manages nearly $1.6 trillion and is based in Newport Beach, California, is an unit of German insurer Allianz SE (ALVG.DE).

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)