Orange County Sanitation District dumps Pimco for new asset manager

(Reuters) - The Orange County Sanitation District (OCSD), a wastewater treatment facility in California, became the latest institutional investor to move money away from bond giant Pimco, weeks after the shock departure of Pimco’s CIO Bill Gross.

The OCSD said its board on Wednesday unanimously approved the selection of Chandler Asset Management as its external investment portfolio manager, dumping Pacific Investment Management Company (Pimco), which had managed its investment transactions since 1995.

In February, OCSD staff said it would be “prudent to re-evaluate the availability of these (investment) services in today’s open market, from both a cost and a performance basis,” for the then $430 million portfolio. The investment portfolio has since grown to about $480 million.

The decision to replace Pimco is yet another jolt to the bond giant as it struggles to retain clients following a year of turmoil at the top.

The management changes began in January with the abrupt departure of economist Mohamed El-Erian, which prompted many institutional investors to step up their scrutiny of Pimco.

Roiling markets, Bill Gross surprised markets in September by leaving the company he helped establish and build into a $2 trillion behemoth. Gross’s departure prompted a series of investor exits that the OCSD has now joined.

The California-based investment firm reported a 5 percent drop in assets under management for the third quarter. Since Gross’s departure, Pimco has seen heavy outflows, with $23.5 billion leaving the Pimco Total Return Fund in September alone.