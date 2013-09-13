FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco, BlackRock, buy chunks of Verizon's record bond deal: report
September 13, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

Pimco, BlackRock, buy chunks of Verizon's record bond deal: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Verizon wireless store is shown in Del Mar, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Leading bond-fund managers Pacific Investment Management Co. and BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) bought about $13 billion of the debt Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) sold in its record $49 billion bond offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Pimco, a unit of Germany’s Allianz SE (ALVG.DE), bought about $8 billion of the bonds, while BlackRock purchased about $5 billion, the Journal said, citing the people.

Both firms discussed interest rates on Verizon’s debt early on with the company and the bankers involved in selling the bonds, the daily reported.

Pimco, BlackRock and Verizon were not immediately available for comment when reached by Reuters.

Verizon, the world’s biggest telecom company, set a new record for the largest corporate debt offering when it launched the $49 billion, eight-tranche bond on Wednesday, partly to finance the $130 billion buyout of its wireless operations from Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).

The offering drew a total of $101 billion in orders from pension funds, endowments, institutional buyers and wealth managers hungry for higher-yielding securities.

The final size of the bond was at the top end of the $45-$49 billion range that the market expected, following demand in excess of $100 billion.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
