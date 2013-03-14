FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ping An Insurance posts 3 pct rise in 2012 net profit
March 14, 2013 / 11:22 AM / in 5 years

Ping An Insurance posts 3 pct rise in 2012 net profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of Ping An Insurance is seen outside its building in Shenzhen February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ping An (601318.SS), the world’s No. 2 insurer by market value, on Thursday reported that 2012 net profit had risen by a lower than expected 3 percent rise against the previous year.

In the year to December 31, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China (601318.SS)(2318.HK) generated 20.05 billion yuan ($3.23 billion) in net profit, or 2.53 yuan per share. Analysts had been expecting full-year earnings of 2.79 yuan per share, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Ping An shares closed down 0.32 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The shares have fallen 4.6 percent this year, against a 0.2 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI. Ping An's Shanghai-listed shares have also fallen.

In December Thailand-based CP Group bought HSBC Holdings’ (HSBA.L) 15.6 percent stake in Ping An for $9.4 billion, a controversial deal that was approved by Chinese regulators last month.

Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Clement Tan; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
